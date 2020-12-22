NPC begins Enumeration Area Demarcation in Lagos ahead of national census

By Aderonke Ojediran

Lagos, Dec. 21, 2020 The National Population Commission (NPC) on Monday, officially began the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) at the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area (LGA) of Lagos, expected to last for 46 days.

A statement signed by Mr Babajide Dada, the Media Officer of Oshodi-Isolo council, made available to journalists in Lagos, indicated that the areas to be covered included Isolo LCDA, Ejigbo LCDA, and Amuwo Odofin Local Government, including Oriade LCDA.

Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Team Leader and also NPC commissioner, who spoke at the commencement of the event at the Legislative Hall, Oshodi-Isolo Local Government secretariat, said the exercise was to pave way for the forthcoming national census.

He implored the host local government and LCDA to provide an enabling environment for the exercise.

“Residents should be accommodating and adequate security should be put in place also, radio jingles for sensitisation, adequate welfare to support the success of the exercise is important,” he said.

Hon. Emmanuel Kolawole, Isolo LCDA Secretary to the Local Government (SLG), who represented the Chairman, Shamsudeen Olaleye, appealed to the LCDA for support for the smooth execution of the exercise.

Similarly, Taoheed Abiola Oladipupo, SLG Oshodi-Isolo local government, who represented the chairman, Bolaji Ariyoh, explained that as a former enumerator, he understood the challenges ahead for the enumerators.

He promised to present them to the chairman for immediate solution and assured the enumerators of the local government’s support for a hitch-free EAD exercise.

The team later paid a courtesy visit to the chairman Oshodi-Isolo in his office, where he assured the team of their safety and support by the host local government and developmental areas.

He, however, advised the team to be compassionate and friendly when dealing wih the people in the community, and be patient in attending to their questions.

Like this: Like Loading...