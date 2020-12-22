NSCDC to deploy more Agro Rangers to Borno state – Commandant

By Yakubu Uba

Maiduguri, Dec. 21, 2020 (NAN) The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it will deploy more personnel, particularly Agro Rangers, to Borno State.

The Commandant General of the Corps, Alhaji Abdullahi Gana, made this known on Monday in an interview with newsmen in Maiduguri.

Gana said the development was based on special request to the Corps by the state government which had commenced resettlement of farmers from camps to their recovered ancestral villages and towns.

Gana said that already, there were 250 agro rangers in Borno, giving farmers cover to till their farmlands in some recovered areas.

The commandant general who was in Maiduguri for the foundation-laying ceremony of the NSCDC state headquarters in Borno, said having a permanent office complex in the state which would be actualised in the next six months,, would not only alleviate the problem of office accommodation facing the corps but also boost staff morale.

“The building will have about 70 offices, armoury and cells among others,” Gana said.

While commending the Borno government for its sustained support to the operations of the Corps, Gana urged officers and men of the command to show more dedication to retain the confidence reposed in them by the government and people of Borno.

“There is this confidence in us by the people. I told my officers and men that this is your asset that must be retained,” Gana said.

Like this: Like Loading...