Perform or lose 50% salary, Kano Pillars FC Chairman threatens players

By Abbas Bamalli

Kano, Dec. 21, 2020 Surajo Shuaibu, Chairman of Kano Pillars Football club, has threatened to cut players` salaries by half over poor performance.

Shuaibu, who issued the threat while briefing newsmen on Monday, in Kano, said the club would enforce the threat if the players failed to improve their performance after four matches.

“The poor performance of the players is worrisome. Therefore, from now till January, the players are expected to play four matches.

“And at the end of this period, if they did not redouble their efforts and perform well, definitely we are reducing their salary to half”, Shuaibu said.

He appealed to the state government to also redouble its efforts in ensuring that the players’ welfare was adequately taken care of.

According to him, “in spite of the huge challenges we are facing, we are doing everything within our means to move the club to a higher level.

“Therefore, we are also appealing to wealthy individuals, within and outside the state, to support us in this struggle to move the club to where we are hoping.”

Shuaibu said that the club had procured the right to take over the sale of Kano Pillars’ jerseys, shoes, peak caps and other merchandise.

“Through this sale of pillars’ jerseys, I assure you, we can generate over N50 million within a year. We have our certificate and we have written to the Chinese Embassy informing them about the development, to stop other people from selling.

“For over 30 years, people were allowed to go to China or other countries to bring our jerseys for sale. I think it is now the right time we take over so that we can also generate revenue for the club,” he said.

