U.S. files charges against third Lockerbie bombing suspect

Washington, Dec. 21, 2020 The United States (U.S.) Justice Department, on Monday said it was filing criminal charges against a third suspect in the 1988 bombing of passenger flight Pan Am 103 over Scottish town of Lockerbie, which killed 270 people.

U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr told reporters that the third suspect, a former Libyan intelligence operative named Abu Agela Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, was arrested in Libya following the fall of the regime of Muammar al-Gaddafi in 2012.

The suspect allegedly built the bomb that destroyed the passenger plane.

He also stands accused of involvement in a separate bombing in the La Belle nightclub in Berlin in 1986.

The U.S. is requesting that Libya extradite Masud to the U.S. to stand trial, and Barr said U.S. officials were optimistic that the Libyan authorities would comply.

“The bombing of Pan Am 103 was historic in that it was, until the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the largest terrorist attack on U.S. civilians in history.

“It also remains the deadliest terrorist attack in the history of the United Kingdom for all of these reasons we will never forget and the D.C. United States Attorney’s Office will continue to seek justice for all of the Pan Am 103 victims and their loved ones,” Barr said in a statement.

Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland exactly 32 years ago on December 21, 1988.

Two other suspects were charged for their role in the attack in 1991.

