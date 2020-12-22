UN pledges support for Gombe’s 10-yr development plan

By Peter Uwumarogie

Gombe, Dec. 21, 2020 The United Nations (UN) has pledged support for Gombe Government’s 10-year (2021-2030) Development Plan.

Hajiya Amina Mohammed, UN’s Deputy Secretary-General, disclosed this while delivering her remarks virtually in Gombe on Monday.

Mohammed made the remark on the occasion of the Final Round-off for Stakeholders on the Gombe State 10-Year Development Plan (2021-2030).

She stated that a development plan provided the basis for policy and for decision makers to make informed choices based on scientific data, available resources to deliver on the needs of people without leaving anyone behind.

According to her, the Gombe state development plan is a commendable initiative as the inclusive process of developing the plan was enhanced by the opportunity provided for all people to make inputs.

Mohammed added that such initiative made the plan “organic and sustainable” as it involved the voices and aspirations of the people.

She stated that the protracted conflicts in the zone had created a humanitarian crisis which affected Gombe and its neighbouring states with the influx of displaced persons and the risk of insurgency.

She added that COVID-19 pandemic had also affected human development progress in the state as well as threatening the gains in education, health, poverty eradication, and therefore the need to plan with the available resources to develop the state.

She said plan mainly addressed three dimensions of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – social, economic and environment.

The UN deputy secretary-general said financing the plan would need domestic resource mobilisation as well as investment from the Federal Government and the international community.

“The UN will support this effort as we will accompany you in the journey to achieve the SDGs.

“The UN is open to support laudable efforts by government but ensures human rights and rule of law are the bedrock for sustainable development, peace and stability,” she said.

While advising that the plan be aligned to the national plan, Mohammed, however, said Gombe should maintain its unique identity by focusing on key issues facing the state.

She also urged Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of the state to champion the inclusion of women and girls in all aspects of the plan.

Also, Amarakoon Bandara, Senior Economist, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Nigeria, said the plans were important to give direction in the structure of governance but stressed that implemented is key.

Bandara who joined the meeting virtually, stated that the impact of COVID-19 had made it imperative for states and countries to plan in order to achieve the SDGs.

While commending Gombe for such initiative, he assured that the UN would support the state in achieving the SDGs.

Gov. Yahaya said the plan was a critical milestone in the history of Gombe, as it “provides a road map for the transformation of the state and ensure long-term sustainable planning that will facilitate the attainment of SDGs.”

He added that the preparation of the plan was facilitated by seasoned development experts and practitioners, with the support of both local and international partners.

“It derives its contents from state-wide stakeholders’ consultation, spanning all the 114 wards of the state that is aimed at deepening ownership of the development process and promoting greater inclusiveness, transparency and accountability in governance.

“By 2030, the plan projects that Gombe will be a terminus that encapsulates “growth, development, peace, and shared prosperity for all”, the governor assured.

Like this: Like Loading...