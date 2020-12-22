Yelutide: NSCDC promises safety of lives, critical infrastructure in Lagos

By Bukola Adetoye

Lagos, Dec. 21, 2020 The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos Command, says it will ensure that all the critical infrastructure in the state are well-protected during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr Paul Ayeni, gave the assurance in an interview with newsmen on Monday in Lagos.

He said that the command would also safeguard the lives and property of the citizens in the state.

Ayeni said that about 1,850 personnel had been assigned to guard critical infrastructure across the state to ensure their safety.

Ayeni listed the infrastructure to be guarded to include, the Government Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, Third Mainland Bridge, Ikoyi and Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centers, Nigerian Railway Corporation and the General Hospital, Ikeja,

Others, he said, were the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKDC), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) pipelines and Ikeja Shopping Mall.

The commandant said that the corps would ensure that criminals did not have space to perpetrate their evil intentions during the season.

Ayeni said that NSCDC would work in synergy with other security agencies to ensure that the season was free from any mishaps.

He, however, expressed concern over the resurfacing of COVID-19 in the country, urging the personnel to observe all the necessary safety protocols during their operations.

The commandant called on residents to comply with the COVID-19 safety protocols during the yuletide.

