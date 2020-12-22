Yuletide: Group distributes food items to indigents in Oyo

By Akeem Abas

Ibadan, Dec. 21, 2020 A socio-political support group, Omituntun Initiative in the Diaspora (OID), on Monday, distributed food items to the indigents in Oyo town.

The OID Coordinator, Dr Aaron Ogundiwin, said that the gesture was to support the Gov. Seyi Makinde-led administration to cushion the effect of economic downturn on the people of the town.

Naija247news reports that the programme, entitled: ‘OID Food Outreach for Christmas’ catered for the elderly and the vulnerable in the town.

Ogundiwin said that the initiative was aimed at addressing the economic challenges facing the people of the town.

“It is obvious that people are growing up in poverty; some parents often endure hunger so that their children can eat.

“The level of food insecurity in the country is high, which implies that food bank alone cannot solve the problem,” he said.

Ogundiwin urged well-meaning Nigerians, both at home and in the Diaspora, to do more for the downtrodden in the country.

He also enjoined the people of Oyo State to work together and move the state forward, as the government could not do it alone.

Ogundiwin commended the efforts and determination of the state governor to tackle hunger and poverty through his people-friendly policies and programmes.

He said that such efforts, especially the agribusiness, would help to address food insecurity and alleviate poverty in the state.

The OID Academy Coordinator, Dr Sophia Adeyeye, also commended the governor for providing good governance, saying that this was key to turning the economy of the state around.

Adeyeye lauded the governor’s policies and programmes, such as prompt payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities.

“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor has implemented a lot of laudable projects through his four-point developmental plans, that is, healthcare, security, education and physical infrastructure.

“I want to appeal to governments at all levels to invest in empowerment programme in order to reduce the level of poverty in the country.

“This can be achieved by giving the youth and the masses sense of belonging and participation in the affairs of government,” she added.

The OID representative in the town, Mrs Adenike Aderibigbe, said that little assistance for those in need could make a lot of difference, especially at this period of COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Christmas season is an appropriate time to remind ourselves that God’s language is love and that His love is extended to everyone, including the poor, widows, the elderly and the vulnerable,” she said.

