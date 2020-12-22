Yuletide: Nasarawa Gov’s wife donates N5m items to widows, orphans

By Sunday John

Lafia, Dec. 21, 2020 The Wife of Nasarawa State Governor, Hajiya Salifat Sule, on Monday donated foodstuffs and other items worth more than N5 million to 300 widows and orphans in the state.

Speaking while making the donation, Sule said that the beneficiaries comprised 150 widows and 150 orphans.

She said they were selected from the 13 local government areas of the state.

Naija247news reports that the items, which were donated on the auspices of the Salifat Abdullahi Sule Hope Foundation, included foodstuffs, wrappers and books, amongst others.

Sule said the gesture was meant to tackle the hardship faced by widows and orphans, following the death of their breadwinners.

She urged parents to take the education of their girl children seriously in order to protect their future and make their lives meaningful.

“The era of not sending the girl child to school has since passed. Parents should give priority attention to the education of the girl child,” the governor’s wife said.

She urged security and law enforcement agencies in the state to rise to the challenge posed by the rising cases of rape and other forms of domestic violence in society.

Also, Hajiya Halima Jabiru, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Community Development, lauded the governor’s wife for the good gesture.

She urged women to support societal growth by promoting good virtues in communities and making meaningful input to ensure better governance.

In a remark, Hajiya Zainab Maifata, the Wife of the Chairman, Lafia Local Government Council, commended the governor’s wife’s “well-intended” gesture.

“We carefully selected the beneficiaries. They are not related to any of us in government.

“We want to ensure that the items only got to those who are actully in need,” Maifata said.

