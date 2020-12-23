A’Ibom Assembly receives list of commissioner-nominees for ratification

By Isaiah Eka

Uyo, Dec. 22, 2020 The Akwa Ibom House of Assembly on Tuesday at plenary received names of four Commissioner nominees for ratification.

The Clerk of the House, Mrs Mandu Umoren, read the names from a letter sent to the House by Gov. Udom Emmanuel.

According to the letter, the nominees are: Mr Uko Essien Udom, Mr Idongesit Etiebet, Mr John Etim and Pastor Umoh Eno.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Aniekan Bassey, referred the list of nominees to the House Committee on Judiciary, Justice, Human Rights and Public Petitions for further action and to report back within two days.

Also at plenary, the House received a motion sponsored by Mr KufreAbasi Edidem from Itu, on a call to abolish extortion of money under the guise of development levies charged by communities and villages in Akwa Ibom.

The House also received a report from the House Committee on Judiciary, Justice, Human Rights and Public Petition on a bill for a law for the establishment and administration of customary courts in Akwa Ibom and other matters connected thereto.

