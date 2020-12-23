Burkina Faso: Loser of presidential poll salutes winner Marc Christian Kaboré

Ouagadougou, Dec. 22, 2020 Eddie Komboïgo, who came second in the November 22 presidential election in Burkina Faso, on Tuesday congratulated President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré who was reelected for a second term with 57.74 per cent of the votes cast in the first round.

Komboïgo came a distant second with 15.54 per cent of the ballot.

“I received this morning the congratulations of the candidate of the Congress for Democracy and Progress (CDP), Eddie Komboïgo, who came second in the presidential election of November 22. I salute this republican move,” wrote Mr Kaboré on his Twitter account.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Komboïgo said: “We came to greet him, to invite him to be the president of all Burkinabe without distinction of ethnicity, religion, profession. We also came to ask him to respect his campaign commitments, notably national reconciliation, economic revival and above all, the return of peace.

“We reassured him of our willingness to work along with him when it is always in the best interest of the nation,” he added.

Komboïgo’s political party, Congress for Democracy and Progress (CDP), founded by former President Blaise Compaoré, also came second in the legislative elections with 20 MPs.

It has become the main opposition force and will be leader of the opposition for the next five years.

President Kaboré will be inaugurated on December 28 for a second, five-year term.

