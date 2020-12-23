Burkina Faso: Study shows benefit of Covid-19 treatment with Hydroxychloroquine + Azythromicine combination

Ouagadougou, Dec. 22, 2020 The Principal Investigator of the Chloroquine Clinical Trial (CHLORAZ) announced on Tuesday that preliminary results of the study indicate a benefit of treatment with a combination of Hydroxychloroquine + Azythromicine in Covid-19 patients in Burkina Faso.

The CHLORAZ clinical trial, which is led by Prof. Halidou Tinto (Regional Director of the IRSS in Centre-North and head of the Nanoro Clinical Research Unit), was announced by the Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation on March 26, 2020.

This clinical trial, which is ongoing and funded by FONRID, is conducted by researchers from IRSS/CNRST in collaboration with the Muraz Center and the Sourou Sanon and Tingandogo University Hospitals, according to a government press release.

Its objective is to conduct an observational study to evaluate the treatment protocol proposed by the Ministry of Health for the management of Covid-19 patients in Burkina Faso.

The study reveals that the disease has a young aspect in Burkina Faso as about 75% of the infected people were under 42 years. In addition, two out of three patients in the study population were male.

This indicates that the authorities’ communication strategy needs to be readjusted to take this into account and ensure that this segment of the population is targeted when disseminating awareness messages. Indeed, it is this group of the population that maintains the circulation of the virus in the community and contributes to sustaining the epidemic.

Clinically, the study did not reveal any adverse effect in the patients who received treatment as more than 92 per cent of the patients treated had only minor side effects and mainly itching.

Only three of the 148 patients whose data were analyzed had side effects that were considered serious. The study also did not find any adverse effects of the treatment on blood (haematological parameters), liver and kidneys when comparing the data from the analyses performed before and after the patients took the treatment.

The analysis of data on the impact of treatment on the heart, which is still ongoing, will complement these safety data.

This indicates that from a safety perspective, the use of the combination Hydroxychloroquine + Azythromicin was safe for patients who received the treatment.

The observational nature of the study did not allow the research team to objectively and rigorously evaluate the efficacy of the treatment due to the absence of a control group.

However, analysis of the prospective arm of the study shows that the median time to viral elimination in patients who received the treatment was 7 days. After 7 days, more than half of the patients had a negative result.

This indicates that the duration of quarantine can be reduced from 14 days to 7 days without great risk.

Analysis of preliminary data from the retrospective arm of the study identified a total of 116 patients who did not receive the combination Hydroxychloroquine + Azythromicin during their illness compared to 416 patients who received it.

When comparing these two groups of patients retrospectively, the proportion of patients reported to be cured was higher in the group that received treatment (75.2 per cent) compared to those who did not (58.5 per cent).

Similarly, the proportion of patients who died was 5 times higher in the group of those who did not receive treatment (21.7 per cent ) compared to those who received treatment (4.5 per cent).

The meantime (in days) from diagnosis to confirmation of cure by PCR was longer in patients who did not receive treatment (14.5 days) compared to those who received treatment (12.9 days).

In other words, patients who received treatment healed faster than those who did not.

In addition, 99 per cent of patients treated with this plan in the prospective phase left the hospital alive.

Overall, this indicates that there is a clear benefit of treatment with the Hydroxychloroquine + Azythromicine combination in Covid-19 patients in Burkina Faso.

The research team will soon begin sequencing the strains of the virus circulating in Burkina Faso in order to establish the genetic identity of these strains. This, in order to compare them to those circulating elsewhere in the world.

This work is all the more important as it has very recently been revealed that there is a much more contagious mutant form of the virus that has emerged in the UK.

Prof Halidou Tinto, Principal Investigator of the CHLORAZ clinical trial commented that “although these results are preliminary data, we believe that they may help guide policy making in the current context of the disease’s rebound in Burkina Faso”.

