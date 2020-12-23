Coronavirus: South Africa one step closer to securing vaccine

Cape Town, Dec. 22, 2020 South Africa has made a US$19 million down payment to secure a place in the World Health Organisation’s Covax Facility.

The payment represents 15% of the total cost of securing access to vaccines for about 10 per cent of the population. The move ensures that South Africa will receive its equitable share of the vaccine once it becomes available.

The country had missed the initial deadline to make the payment last week and was given an extension to this week.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the process has brought together government, international partners and business for the sole purpose of delivering quality healthcare to South Africa.

“This is what we have been advocating for when we speak of multi-sectoral collaboration and it is gratifying to see this spirit being harnessed for the good of our people, Africans and the global village,” he said.

COVID-19 fatalities in South Africa are near the 25,000 mark. A cumulative total of more than 930,000 infections have been identified with 796,000 recoveries.

