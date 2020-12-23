ECOWAS to send 90 observers to Niger’s general elections

Cotonou, Dec. 22, 2020 The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is deploying an electoral observation mission of 90 officials for Sunday’s presidential and legislative elections in Niger.

A statement from the sub-regional institution said they comprise 10 long-term and 80 short-term observers.

“These 90 observers from ECOWAS Member States except Niger, the ECOWAS Court of Justice and the Parliament of the Community, have the mission to ensure the smooth running of the electoral process for a free, transparent and credible election in Niger,” the statement copied to PANA said.

Led by Namadi Sambo, former Vice President of Nigeria, the observers will be supported on the ground by a technical assistance team from the ECOWAS Commission comprising General Francis Béhanzin, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Dr Remi Ajibewa, Director of Political Affairs, Mr Françis Oke, Head of the Electoral Assistance Division and other officials.

The observers will be deployed in all eight regions of the country to observe and monitor all pre-electoral, electoral and post-electoral operations of the polls and to comment on their conduct.

This observation will focus in particular on the regularity, transparency, fairness and smooth running of the presidential and legislative elections.

As a prelude to the deployment of the mission, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou led a joint high-level ECOWAS-African Union solidarity mission to Niamey on 3 and 4 December with the aim of meeting and sensitising the various actors involved in the electoral process so that Sunday’s vote can be held in peace.

At the end of the poll, the ECOWAS electoral observation mission will express its opinion and make, if necessary, recommendations to the various stakeholders in the electoral process.

This will be through a preliminary statement by the head of the mission at a press conference scheduled for Niamey the day after the polls

ECOWAS has appealed to the 30 presidential candidates to ensure that the election is held in peace, tranquility, serenity and national cohesion.

