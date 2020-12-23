Emir urges Zamfara Govt to reduce housing deficit

By Ishaq Zaki

Talata-Mafara (Zamfara), Dec. 22, 2020 The Emir of Talata-Mafara, Alhaji Bello Muhammad-Barmo has urged the Zamfara government to reduce the housing deficit facing Talata-Mafara town.

Muhammad-Barmo made the call in Talata-Mafara on Tuesday, at a town hall meeting for Zamfara West on the state’s 2021 appropriation bill.

“We are aware of the state government’s plan in the 2021 budget to provide 10,000 houses across the state.

“We want government to include Talata-Mafara town among beneficiaries of such projects.

“We have challenge of housing considering the higher institutions located in Talata-Mafara Town, such as State University and Polythecnic”, he said.

The emir also called for the establishment of a modern veterinary hospital in the area.

“We noticed in the 2021 budget, the provision for establishment of veterinary hospitals in Kaura-Namoda and Gusau zones, we want Talata-Mafara zone to benefit from that project”, he said.

Muhammad-Barmo said that the emirates would support and cooperate with the present administration in the state to provide meaningful projects to the people.

He urged the people to continue to pray against security challenges in the state.

The emir thanked the state government for the meeting, which he said would get people at the grassroot involved in governance.

Naija247news reports that the meeting was jointly organised by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and the House of Assembly to seek the communities’ opinions on the budget before its final passage.

Alhaji Abubakar Makau, Sole Administrator of Bakura Local Government, at the meeting, urged the government to consider the area in the 2021 proposed establishment of new emirates.

Also, Ahmad Balarabe, Sole Administrator of Anka Local Government, said he wanted 2021 budget to address security challenges and provide employment opportunities through the mining sector.

He appealed to people of the state to embark on prayers against the security challenges faced by the state and country in general.

The Sole Administrator, Talata-Mafara Local Government, Alhaji Abubakar Musa, called for additional projects across all sectors in the area.

Musa said that the area needed more people-oriented projects, especially in the rural communities.

