Expert tasks youths on tree planting, greener environment

By Raji Rasak

Badagry (Lagos State) Dec. 23, 2020 An expert in natural herb medicine, Dr Rasheedat Oduntan-Okwaje, has urged youths to engage more in tree planting to mitigate against climate change and protect the environment.

Oduntan-Okwaje, also known as Dr Ray, gave the advice during the First Year Anniversary Dinner organised by Green Janitor Sustainable Initiative (GJSI) in Badagry on Wednesday.

“We need the trees to beautify our environment and provide extra shade in summer period. There are more benefits from trees than you might think.

“How many of you have planted trees in your houses or compound, this is part of green stuff we are talking about.

“Taking care of the environment, making sure you don’t sell the swamp, having irrigation and not wasting food are part of green culture,” she said.

She urged the youth to educate their parents on the need for cleaner environment culture.

Mr Abdulsalam Ashade, the Executive Director, GJSI, said poorly managed waste was contaminating the world’s oceans, clogging drains and causing flooding.

According to him, it is also transmitting diseases and increasing respiratory problems

“This is also harming animals that consume waste unknowingly, and affecting economic development.

“This gap need to be bridged, solid waste management is everyone’s business.

“Ensuring effective and proper solid waste management is critical to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and GJSI has been helping to bridge this gap through our projects.

”This is through our programme which include Pick the Plastic, Beyond Recycling, Campus Recycling Champions and Youth for Nature,” he said.

Ashade said that the initiative was celebrating youths and some of their volunteers for making a good impact during the year.

He said that part of the event was to give awards to people that supported and believed in their mission and vision statement and shown their tremendous support towards promoting environmental sustainability.

Naija247news reports that Real Act of Kindness (RAK) Foundation was among NGOs that received awards for their meaningful contribution to greener environment in Badagry.

