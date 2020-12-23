FG swears-in chairman, council members of Commission for PLWDs

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

Abuja, Dec. 22, 2020 The Federal Government has sworn-in the chairman and members of council of the Commission for Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs).

Naija247news reports that Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, performed the swearing-in on Tuesday in Abuja.

The minister thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Disability Bill into law and for approving appointment of the chairman, executive secretary and members of council.

Farouq charged the appointees to guide the commission into fulfilling its objectives.

“I charge you to bring to bear your expertise, putting in your best, devoid of personal enrichment to support the commission to deliver the dividends of democracy to PLWDs.

“The task before the commission is heavy, expectations from the disability community in Nigeria are very high. You are, therefore, enjoined to do justice to all, irrespective of ethnicity, gender, religion and region.

“While assuring you of full support of the government and my personal commitment to succeed, I wish you the very best in this responsibility,” Farouq said.

Naija247news reports that the appointees include, Dr Husseini Kangiwa, Chairman, Mr James Lau, Executive Secretary and Mr James Oparaku member.

Other members of the commission are: Ms Amina Audu, Ms Philomina Konwea, Mrs Esther Awu, Mr Abba Ibrahim and Mr Omopariola Busuyi.

Responding on behalf of other members, the chairman of the commission, Kangiwa thanked Buhari for giving them the opportunity to serve.

“It is imperative to say that we are aware of the tasks ahead of us to ensure that we lay a good foundation for the commission and set policies to meet the needs of PLWDs within the limit of our resources.

“There is ability in disability and as such, I want to assure you that we will fully integrate all persons with disability in the society, as vested in the commission in respect to their education, healthcare, social, economic and civil rights.

“We shall also fully comply with the Provisions of the Act.

“We shall cooperate with all stakeholders, including Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government and Non-Governmental Organisations to achieve the desired objectives.

“I call on all stakeholders to cooperate with us to enable us meet the objectives of the commission,” Kangiwa said.

Naija247news reports that members of Association of PLWDs, members of the National Assembly and other relevant stakeholders were present at the ocassion.

