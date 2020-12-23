Indonesian President replaces several cabinet ministers – Reports

Moscow, Dec. 22, 2020 (Sputnik/Naija247news) Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday announced reshuffling his cabinet, including the offices of the health and trade ministers, the CNA broadcaster reported.

Budi Gunadi Sadikin, the Chief of the Economic Recovery Task Force, will replace Terawan Agus Putranto as the health minister as the latter has been criticised for mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Muhammad Lutfi, who is currently the country’s ambassador to the U.S., will become the new trade minister.

Widodo is said to have appointed new ministers for social affairs, tourism, religious affairs, and fisheries.

Like this: Like Loading...