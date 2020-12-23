Lafarge Africa receives SON MANCAP certificates

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

Lagos, Dec. 23, 2020 Lafarge Africa Plc on Wednesday received the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) product quality certificates of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.

According to the statement, the presentation came after products from the company’s Mfamosing Plant satisfactorily met confirmatory and standardization requirements set by SON.

It stated that the presentation of the MANCAP certifications further demonstrated Lafarge Africa Plc’s commitment to ensuring quality assurance and compliance with the relevant product standards, within the regulatory framework of the government.

Mr Khalid El Dokani, the Country Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Africa, commended SON for its objectivity in affirming compliance of products at the Mfamosing plan.

Dokani also praised the hard work of his team and assured SON that the company would continually ensure strict compliance at all times.

Malam Farouk Salim, Director General of SON, said that Lafarge had been consistent in ensuring that its products conformed with the laid down standards.

“Lafarge products at the Mfamosing plant were awarded the SON prestigious quality mark because they have met the prescribed requirements following the outcome of series of MANCAP inspections to the company and corroborative and extensive analyses.”

He said that Lafarge Africa had been steadfast in ensuring that its products conform to requirements and urged the company to ensure full utilisation of the certifications.

“A major benefit of the SON certification to Lafarge Africa is hitch-free exportation to other countries, mostly on the continent,” said Salim, who was represented by Mr Ogbuji Michael Chukuwudi, State Coordinator, SON, Cross River State.

Salim, while commending the firm for satisfactorily meeting the prescribed requirement for certifications and standards, urged them to continually ensure high-quality control at all times.

Mr Xavier Kennedy, Lafarge Africa Mfamosing Plant Manager, applauded SON for its regular inspection to ensure compliance, product quality as well as standardisation.

This, he said, had resulted in the attainment of the certificates.

Kennedy affirmed that the award of the certificates further confirmed the company’s strong drive for compliance and continuous product quality assurance.

On her part, Mrs Rosemary Archibong, Commissioner for Commerce, Cross River State, also hailed Lafarge Africa Plc for their quest for compliance with extant laws and regulations.

The commissioner commended the company for adhering to strict quality compliance standardisation.

She called on SON to always maintain its oversight role in ensuring quality products are delivered to the end-users.

Archibong said that the government of Cross River State, under Gov. Ben Ayade, was making deliberate efforts to ensure a conducive business environment to drive industrialisation in the state.

Naija247news reports that MANCAP, established in 2006, is a product certification scheme put in place by SON to ensure that all locally manufactured products in the country conform to the relevant Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) before they are presented for sale in the market or exported

