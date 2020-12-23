Mavenir’s End-to-End Solutions for Multi-Generation Mobile Networks, Ideal for African Continent

Deliver and deploy cloud native software for mobile network services in Africa both in urban and rural areas

RICHARDSON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mavenir, the industry’s only end-to-end cloud-native Network Software Provider for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) is geared up to provide end-to-end solutions for mobile networks in the African Continent. Mavenir’s multigeneration solutions (2G through 5G) deliver a cost effective and technology advanced supplier alternative to transform the mobile infrastructure in the region and to expand coverage even in the most remote rural areas.

In the Mobile Core, Mavenir brings its market leading, virtualized software for core networks, providing basic and advanced services, as well as its legendary messaging capabilities, based on IP Multimedia Systems (IMS), as well as its Converged Packet Core solution, capable of scaling both up and down, and providing a very solid and reliable infrastructure across all the mobile generations. Mavenir’s Mobile Core includes the 5G Core with ability to slice network services and relies on Mavenir’s Web-Scale Platform that brings the latest container technologies to reality and provides agility and speed to market.

In addition, Mavenir’s Access and Edge offers its OpenRAN solution to increase coverage and to quickly and cost effectively deploy, especially for African rural areas. With the recent acquisition of ip.access, already deployed in Africa, Mavenir now offers Multi Radio Access Technology (MRAT) particularly suitable for countries where 2G and 3G are still dominant as mobile technologies. The Mavenir OpenRAN solution increases flexibility, agility, speed of rollout and helps to decrease costs by using commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware and new innovative virtualised and open solutions.

“We are proud to be able to provide such flexible solutions specifically targeted to African countries and to provide innovative software that transforms the mobile network economics, all while deploying technology with greater flexibility, greater efficiencies, and more agility as a full end-to-end Network Software Provider,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO at Mavenir. “Mavenir has been and will continue to be committed to bringing transformative innovation and technology to the telecommunications space leveraging our long history and experience in virtualized network solutions.”

Mavenir is committed to world-wide deployment and with its cloud-native solutions, to work with its customers to project them to the future, while decreasing the risks and increasing the cost effectiveness where mobile services are critically needed.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is the industry’s only end-to-end, cloud-native Network Software and Solutions/Systems Integration Provider for mobile technologies, focused on accelerating software network transformation for Communications Service Providers (CSPs). Mavenir offers a comprehensive end-to-end product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From 5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN, Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end users. Leveraging innovations in IMS (VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS)), Private Networks as well as Converged Packet Core and vEPC, 5G Core and OpenRAN vRAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 12`0 countries, which serve over 50% of the world’s subscribers.

Mavenir embraces disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to help CSPs with cost reduction, revenue generation, and revenue protection. www.mavenir.com

