Rep. Asadu empowers constituents with cars, motocycles, others, attributes it to love for him

By Hilary Akalugwu

Nsukka (Enugu State) Dec. 22, 2020 Dr Pat Asadu, (PDP-Enugu) has empowered members of his Nsukka/Igboeze-North federal constituency of Enugu state with cars, motorcycles and other items to enable them to celebrate the Christmas with joy.

The lawmaker distributed the items on Dec. 20 at the Adada House in Nsukka where he also feted his constituents to mark the yuletide.

The items given out included 10 Toyota Sienna cars, 170 motorcycles, assorted wrappers for women, blankets for old people, branded exercise books for school children, 4,000 bags of 20Kg rice and many generating sets.

Explaining his motive in Nsukka on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the lawmaker said it was because his people love, believe and had trust in him.

According to him this is why they have elected him four times to the National Assembly.

“Yes, I have attracted many projects, empowered many, especially the youth but every Christmas I must buy things to distribute to them as Christmas gifts.

“It is because they love and trust me that they have elected me four times to national assembly.

“I hold evey person in my constituency in high esteem because of their maximum support to me as their representative,” he said.

He said that he owed the constutuecy quality representation and there was nothing he could do that could equate to their love for him.

“The cars are for party stakeholders, the motorcycles are for wards and communities to help them in maintaining security in their areas.

“The wrapper for women, blankets for old people, exercise books for school children and bags of rice shared to every community in the constituency.

“I am doing it to appreciate my people because if they have not voted for me I will not be in national assembly consecutively for four times,” he said.

He appealed to all those who had not been given anything to exercise patience and wait for the next time as he would ensure everybody was carried along.

Asadu who is Chairman, House Committee on Ports, Harbours and Waterways, commended Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state who had on Dec. 20, inaugurated some of the roads he (Asadu) attrated to the constituency.

He listed some of the roads inaugurated to include: Agbamere Road in Eha Alumona, Nsukka LGA, the Inland Road phase 1 at Ibagwa-Aka and Uhunowerre Roads in Igbo-eze South LGA.

According to him, recently he trained 80 people on mechanised farming, fisheries and poultry and equipped them with startup packs and cash to enable them to start up their own businesses.

“Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal constituents deserve the best from me, this is the fourth time they are sending me to represent them in national assembly.

“I am under obligation to continue to attract developments to the area in order to pay them back for their trust and confidence they have on me,” he said

