SMEDAN urges women to be economic change agents

By Idowu Gabriel

Ikere(Ekiti State), Dec. 23, 2020 The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) on Wednesday urged Nigerian women entrepreneurs to be the agents of change that would transform the nation’s economy.

SMEDAN South West Zonal Coordinator, Mr Gbenga Ogundeji, made the call during the disbursement of the Federal Government Grant to women entrepreneurs at Ikere-Ekiti, in Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti state.

The programme entitled “Women In Self-Employment Programme,” (WISE-P) was aimed at training and assisting the beneficiaries with modern technology for business expansion.

Ogundeji, who reiterated the commitment of the agency at empowering the women for self-reliance, urged them to contribute their own quota to the development of the nation’s economy.

“There is an adage that says if you empower a woman, you empower a nation. Our belief in SMEDAN is that our women are good managers; both home and business.

“We believe, if we can invest in them, empower them; we will be able to get a lot out of them and this will enhance the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country.

“We are empowering and encouraging the beneficiaries because we want them to be the agents of economic change the nation needs. We want use them to make meaningful impact in the economy of the nation,” Ogundeji said.

In his address of welcome, SMEDAN Manager in Ekiti, Mr Tomi Ikuomola, said N230,000 each will be credited to each of the seven cooperative groups.

“We have given three-day vocational training to our participants on modern technology to assist them in sustaining and expanding their businesses.

“We are also disbursing the sum of N230,000 each to the seven cooperative groups, totalling N1,610,000 as federal government grant of another around of women entrepreneurs,” he said.

According to him, beneficiaries should ensure the money is used for the purpose it is meant for.

Some beneficiaries, Mrs Ajoke Olajiga and Mrs Ilemobade Bamgboye, who thanked SMEDAN for the gesture, said the training would help them in expanding their businesses

Like this: Like Loading...