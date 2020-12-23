Sweden regrets Russia bans in retaliation for Navalny case

Stockholm, Dec. 22, 2020 Sweden “strongly regrets” a decision by Russia to place a number of German, French and Swedish citisens on a Russian sanctions list, the Swedish Foreign Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry said it did not know the names of the Swedish nationals who would be affected, the statement read.

The Swedish embassy relayed the information to Stockholm.

Moscow is reacting to the sanctions imposed by the EU on high-ranking Russian officials for the poisoning of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny.

Russia’s counter-sanctions “do not change Russia’s responsibility to ensure that there is an international, independent and credible investigation into Navalny’s poisoning,” the Swedish statement added.

