Yemen imposes medical checks to confront second wave of COVID-19

Aden (Yemen), Dec. 22, 2020 (Xinhua/Naija247news) Yemen government on Tuesday tightened up measures to confront a second wave of COVID-19 and declared medical checks on all arrivals to the country.

The Supreme Emergency Committee tasked with confronting coronavirus infection said this in a statement in Aden.

The committee said that “all arriving passengers must provide negative COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests 72 hours before their arrival to the government-controlled provinces.”

The committee affiliated with the country’s government directed the authorities at “all land and airports to begin imposing the procedures as of next Friday.”

According to the statement, tightening up measures came in anticipation of a second rapidly spreading wave of COVID-19 infection.

A number of countries have already tightened up measures after the discovery of new cases of a fast-spreading variant of COVID-19.

Yemen has been witnessing a bloody conflict for six years, and since last April nearly 2,087 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been recorded so far, including 606 deaths and 1,384 recoveries.

Like this: Like Loading...