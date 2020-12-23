Yuletide: FRSC deploys 1250 personnel, 33 vehicles in Enugu

By Stanley Nwanosike

Enugu, Dec. 22, 2020 The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has deployed 1250 personnel and 33 patrol vehicles for its “Operation Zero” duties in Enugu State during the festive seasons of Christmas and New Year.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Enugu State, Mr Kalu Ogbonnaya told newsmen in Enugu on Tuesday that the 1250 personnel consists of 1,020 Regular Marshals and 230 Special Marshals.

Ogbonnaya said that the FRSC Sector Command had also deployed 33 vehicles, which included; 30 patrol vehicles, two ambulances and one heavy duty tow truck for the exercise.

He also said that the command had two extricating machines to cut through vehicles to release trapped occupants of vehicles in road crashes.

The sector commander said that the “Operation Zero’’ exercise, aimed at preventing road crashes during the period, would run from Dec. 7 to Jan. 18, 2021.

He said that the personnel deployed were meant to work for 24 hours and “they have to operate three shifts each day to cover the day round’’.

According to him, we have deployed all staff, both operational, administrative, education/public enlightenment and statistics/data to the roads to ensure free flow of traffic in the state this Yuletide.

“The FRSC Headquarters also gave us additional personnel and vehicular logistics to shore-up what the state command has,’’ he said.

Ogbonnaya said that the sector command and its five unit commands, outposts in Oji River and Zebra had fashioned out strategy to tackle gridlocks in parts of the state notorious for traffic.

“These special axis or spots included; the 4-Corner junction; NOWA junction in Abakpa; Eke Obinagu Junction in Emene; New Market Junction; Opi Junction and Obolloafor Junction among others,’’ he said.

The sector commander said that the corps would be working in collaboration with sister security agencies and other stakeholders such as tow truck operators and construction companies to handle emergencies.

“Our major objective for Operation Zero is to ensure road discipline especially lane discipline by drivers; check overloading, over-speeding and non installation of speed limiting device.

“We are going to watch out for underage drivers, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving of mechanically deficient vehicles among others,’’ he added.

