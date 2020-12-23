Zamfara State Govt budgets 700m for legislative activities in 2021

By Ishaq Zaki

Gusau, Dec. 23, 2020 The Zamfara Government has budgeted N700 million for legislative activities in 2021.

Alhaji Shehu Anka, Clerk of the State House of Assembly, said this while speaking with newsmen in Gusau on Wednesday.

Anka said that money would be used for training and retraining of legislative staff as well as other legislative activities.

“In 2021, we plan to engage various stakeholders for the development of the legislative arm of government in the state.

“The House has started enacting laws to legalise operations of Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state, most of whom have been operating without laws,” Anka said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Mr Muhammad Ahmad has said that the House was determined to meet the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) in processing the 2021 budget.

Ahmad said this while speaking with newsmen in Gusau, adding that the budget defence at the House was aimed at addressing challenges faced in the execution of 2020 budget due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“The 2021 budget is IPSAS compliant.

“We are working under the guidelines of IPSAS to comply with the state government’s policies and global standard in this regard.

“Unlike the past, when we used to use analog system of budgeting, the 2021 budget is digital base and it must come into effect by Jan. 1, 2021,’’ he said.

“Hence the need for every stakeholder to play his role before the end of 2020 for the state to benefit from the World Bank IPSAS compliance bonus.

“We are also placing emphasis on revenue generation to boost the state Internally Generated Revenue,” he said.

