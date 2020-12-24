Enugu Catholic Bishop appeals to Nigerians to observe COVID-19 protocols

By Ifeoma Aka

Enugu, Dec. 23, 2020 The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Reverend Calistus Onaga, has appealed to Nigerians to observe all Coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols as stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Onaga, who made the appeal on Wednesday in Enugu in his Christmas message, said observing the stipulated protocols would help to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, especially during the festive celebrations.

The Catholic prelate said that he had directed priests in the diocese to wear facemasks while celebrating Mass, as well as ensure that all COVID-19 protocols were observed.

He expressed regrets that many Nigerians were no longer washing their hands, wearing facemasks and observing physical distancing.

People not observing the COVID-19 protocols, he said, were taking the grace of God for granted.

He urged Christians not to lose hope, especially as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ at a time when the world is battling the pandemic that had killed thousands of people.

He urged the public to see the pandemic as a way of God calling humanity back to Himself, especially as the virus had defied human solution and medical expertise.

The Catholic bishop reminded Nigerians that Christmas was a period of sharing love and happiness among the people, particularly with the less privileged.

Like this: Like Loading...