Eterna Directors Approve Share Sale To ‘New Investor’

The board of Eterna Plc, on Monday, informed investors through the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) of negotiations by some of its substantial shareholders to sell their equity stakes in the company to an unnamed ‘New Investor’.

As part of the process, according to Bunmi Agagu, Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, a request by the proposed New Investor to undertake due diligence exercise on the company has received board approval, following a review at its meeting of Monday, December 21, 2020.

The notice assured that the company will continue to report such matters and will continue to do so in line with the guidelines, even as the company is yet to get full details, being a shareholder-driven transaction,.

