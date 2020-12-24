Insecurity: Peace corps tasks youths on intelligence gathering

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Abuja, Dec. 23, 2020 The Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) has urged the youths to join hands with the Federal Government and security agencies in the area of intelligence gathering to curtail insecurity in the country.

Prof. Dickson Akoh, National Commandant of the corps, gave the advice at the End of Year ceremony at the Peace Corps headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Akoh, who expressed concern over security challenges in the country, lauded the National Assembly for the reintroduction of the Nigeria Peace Corps Establishment Bill.

He condemned in its entirety the recent kidnapping of Katsina students and the trauma the victims were subjected to.

He then called on the Federal Government to come up with deliberate policies that would give room for a more inclusive, all participating, multi-stakeholders and multilateral security approach.

Naija247news reports that the celebration was low-keyed because of COVID-19 protocols, which were strictly observed.

