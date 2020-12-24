Real estate developer canvasses ‘think-home’ philosophy among Igbo investors

By Ifeoma Aka

Enugu, Dec. 23, 2020 An Abuja-based real estate developer, Chief Austin Oguejiofor, has called on Igbo investors within and outside Nigeria to imbibe the ‘think-home’ philosophy for the development of the South-East.

The call is contained in Oguejiofor’s keynote address to the World Igbo Congress at Gregory University, Uturu (GUU), Abia State, made available to newsmen in Enugu.

He appealed to investors of Igbo origin to invest at home in order to facilitate socio-economic development and employment creation in Igboland.

“Investing at home will help to create employment opportunities for our teeming youths.

He paid glowing tribute to the conveners of the summit and the Chancellor of GUU, Prof. Gregory Ibe, for his legacies, especially with the siting of the university in the southeast.

Oguejiofor, who claimed to have spent over a decade investing in real estate business in the Federal Capital Territory, expressed his resolve to take some of his investiments home.

“I am starting with Anambra State and currently negotiating with other southeast governors to enable me to move to other states,” he said.

He said it would be a thing of pride for all the Igbo investors, wherever they reside, to support massive development of the southeast.

According to him, this is our place, we have no other place we can call our own.

Oguejiofor, who is the Chairman, Board of Trustees of Igbo Think Tank Worldwide, lauded the initiators of the Think Home philosophy.

He also spoke of the need for prominent Igbo sons and daughters to cultivate the culture of speaking the Igbo Language and ensuring that their children and wards understand and speak the language.

He said the essence of speaking the language is to save it from going into extinction.

Oguejiofor, who hails from the ancient kingdom of Enugwu Ukwu (Umunri) in Anambra, is the Chief Executive Officer of Rotech Energy Services Ltd., based in Abuja.

