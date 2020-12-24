The Top 6 Best Companies To Work For in Egypt 2020 Revealed

CAIRO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– $bes #bestplacestowork –Astrazeneca, Lundbeck, Parkville Pharmaceuticals, MSD Animal Health, Johnson & Johnson and Teleperformance are recognized as the top 6 best places to work in Egypt for 2020 according to the annual prestigious “Best Places To Work” workplace research program. Best Places to Work is an international certification program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

Astrazeneca Egypt was awarded the top position in the large enterprises category followed by Parkville Pharmaceuticals, a well established pharma company providing high quality and affordable medicines across the country. Johnson & Johnson Egypt came in the third position followed by Teleperformance Egypt, a subsidiary of the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management. In the small and medium size enterprises category, Lundbeck Egypt, an affiliate of the global Danish pharmaceutical company scored the top position followed by MSD Animal Health, an affiliate of the global animal health business of MSD.

“Our ambition is to be a trusted healthcare partner and to improve Egyptian patients’ lives with innovative solutions. This cannot be achieved without a highly engaged and competent organization. For that, we are thrilled to be recognized as Best Employer in Egypt for the 2nd year in a row. The survey results together with our internal metrics give us a lot of confidence in our future and our ability as an organization to grow and deliver” said Hatem Werdany, AstraZeneca Egypt Country Director.

“In 2015, we set out to realize a dream; ‘To establish Lundbeck Egypt among the best employers in the pharmaceutical industry through a unique culture and working environment’. We ALL worked hard and as one team to transform the dream into a vision. The dream is now a reality, but we won’t stop here. We will continue to strive to make Lundbeck Egypt an even better place to work, so we can continue to make a difference for people living with brain diseases” said Ahmed El-Ashmawy, Country Manager for Lundbeck Egypt.

“At Parkville, we are living in an agile environment full of massive changes and diversity with maintaining and developing better work life integration. Believing in heroes is not a slogan, it’s a strategy we’ve worked with since our existence. Workplace is mutual and we are trying to provide the best work place while always boosting employee productivity. We consider our culture as a solid cornerstone of a sustainable development process supported by every successful partner in the workplace, and we still progressing” said Sherif Bassiouny, chairman of Parkville Pharmaceuticals.

“At MSD AH Egypt, we strive to create the foundation of a great workplace. A workplace of respect, trust and full engagement. A workplace which encourages our colleagues to go above and beyond their daily duty. We equipped our employees with the right toolset, empower them with the right skillset and engage them with the right mindset to manifest their full potential and express the best out of themselves. As a team we have a common goal to be the best animal health company in Egypt and to dream it and achieve it together. I am very proud of my team who is delivering sustainable results and was behind putting MSD AH as one of the best places to work in 2018 and again in 2020” said Mamdouh Mahfouz, Executive Director NASES (North Africa, Saudi, Egypt & Sudan) Cluster.

“I am thrilled to see J&J being chosen a Best Place to Work in Egypt. In Janssen, Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, we have focused this year on individualizing employee development. Throughout the past couple of years, we have exported more than ten talents to USA, Europe and Middle East. We worked hard to encourage female talents and gave them opportunities to strive. Particularly in 2020, under COVID challenges, we are happy our employees are feeling the company is prioritizing their health & safety,” said Ramez Mohsen, Managing Director for Janssen JENA.

“ Being chosen as the Best Place to Work in Egypt, is a reflection of the principle that Johnson & Johnson Consumer in Egypt is setting as “Organization Wellbeing and Development” is and will always be our number one priority. We are focusing on attracting and retaining best talents in Egypt, while enabling them through the right development plans that helps in building further their skills and capabilities. This is always driven by setting the right culture that empowers our people to take critical decisions and being fully accountable of results,” said Mohamed Abdelrasoul, Managing Director for Johnson & Johnson Consumer HoA.

“I’ve always been proud to be part of JnJ team & organization, and in 2020, I’m even prouder as JnJ Egypt is listed as the Best Place to Work in. This year we focused on Walking the talk for putting the well-being of our employees as our number 1 priority. We had flexibility as part of our organization’s DNA. In addition, we took a leadership position in Diversity & Inclusion. Not only that but I am amazed of how fast we integrated technology with our work. And last, appreciating the value of our frontline workers who are supporting customers & patients in the OR. With the all the above milestones, my happiness and pride is indescribable. And indeed JnJ Egypt is the best place to work in!,” said Emad Wasef, Managing Director for Johnson & Johnson Medical Egypt & Pakistan.

“ This award represents everything we strive to do every day not only for our customers, but also for our employees, stakeholders and community. This might our first certification year and certainly won’t be our last!,” said Mohamed Tawfik, General Manager for Telepeformance Egypt.

“Despite the disruption brought about by the pandemic this year, the average level of engagement of the top 6 companies is 81% and this is something to be proud of. This achievement highlights the companies commitment to provide an environment where employees can thrive and excel in their careers and better serve customers,” said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for Egypt.

More than 25 organizations from different industries in Egypt partner with the Best Places To Work organization every year for assessment, benchmarking, and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places To Work is a global HR certification program that certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world. Our proprietary assessment analyzes a company’s attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors including culture, leadership, opportunities for growth and people practices. Beside the employee satisfaction survey, we conduct an HR assessment focusing on HR practices implemented in the organization against our global people framework standard. The certification allows employers to gain market exposure that will support their recruiting efforts and reinforce their reputation as a place that attracts and invests in great talent.

For more information, please visit the program website at www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

