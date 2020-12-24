Yuletide: AEDC assures customers of steady power supply

By Constance Athekame

Abuja, Dec. 23, 2020 The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has assured customers within its franchise area of steady power supply during the Yuletide.

Mr Oyebode Fadipe, AEDC General Manager Corporate Communications, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Fadipe said that in order to ensure steady supply during the period, a special rapid response team has been set up to reinforce and strengthen the existing structure.

He said that the team was set up to respond to customers’ complaints with dispatch.

“We recognise the fact that the demand for electricity always increase during the festive season just as customers have zero tolerance for interruptions as always.

.

“That is why we have set up the special rapid response team that will respond to complaints quickly in order to clear whatever fault that is reported.

“While wishing customers a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year, AEDC urged them to adhere strictly to the safety protocols associated with the use of electricity and resist the urge to resort to unlawful use of electricity,” he said.

Fadipe also said that the payment for electricity by customers was critical to the survival of the company just as the safe use of the commodity by the customers.

“Just as we are committed to uninterrupted power supply, customers too must be committed to a tradition of paying for the electricity they consume as this is a critical survival determinant for industry.

“AEDC will however not hesitate to disconnect customers that fail to settle their electricity bill accurately and at the appropriate time,” he said.

On the issue of the national mass metering, he said, that the programme was progressing steadily within its franchise area.

He also reiterated the company’s readiness to meter all customers who currently do not have a meter or whose meters are malfunctioning.

Like this: Like Loading...