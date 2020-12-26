2020/21 CAF Champions League: All but two first-round, first-leg results

Cairo, Dec. 24, 2020 The following are all but two of the first-round, first-leg results of the 2020/21 CAF Champions league, played on 22 and 23 December, 2020.

The other two results expected are from the matches yet to be played.

In the matches, CR Belouizdad of Algeria will host Gor Mahia of Kenya on 26 December, 2020, while MC Alger of Algeria host CS Sfaxien of Tunisia on 28 December, 2020.

All second leg matches will be played on 5 and 6 of January, 2021.

First-named teams hosted the first leg.

Stade Malien, Mali 1-0 Wydad Casablanca, Morocco

Teungueth, Senegal 0-0 Raja Casablanca, Morocco

RC Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire 1-1 Horoya, Guinea

AS SONIDEP, Niger 0-1 Al Ahly, Egypt

Al Ahly Benghazi, Libya 0-0 Espérance de Tunis,Tunisia

AS Bouenguidi, Gabon 1-2 TP Mazembe, DR Congo

Jwaneng Galaxy, Botswana 0-2 Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa

Young Buffaloes, Eswatini 2-2 AS Vita Club, DR Congo

Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa 0-0 1º de Agosto, Angola

Al Merrikh, Sudan 3-0 Enyimba, Nigeria

Asante Kotoko, Ghana 0-1 Al Hilal, Sudan

Nkana, Zambia 1-1 Petro de Luanda, Angola

FC Platinum, Zimbabwe 1-0 Simba, Tanzania

Note – Gazelle failed to appear for the first leg in Cairo following disputes between the Ministry of Youth and Sports in the country and the Chadian Football Federation, which prevented players and officials from travelling to Egypt. A decision will be made by CAF regarding this incident shortly.

According to CAF, the 16 winners of the two-leg first round advance to the group while the 16 losers enter the Confederation Cup play-off round.

