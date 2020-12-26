APC felicitates Ekiti people at Christmas

By Idowu Gabriel

Ado-Ekiti, Dec. 25, 2020 The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has congratulated the people of the state on witnessing another Christmas celebrations.

The APC Caretaker Chairman in the state, Mr Paul Omotoso, in a statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Ade

Ajayi in Ado-Ekiti on Friday, rejoiced with the people for witnessing another celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Omotoso, who described this period as a time for sober reflection, urged the people of the state to continue to support the Gov. Kayode Fayemi-led administration.

He reiterated the administration’s commitment to bringing dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of the people of the state.

The party chairman further appealed to residents not to be discouraged by some of the challenges currently confronting the country, assuring that government was on top of the situation.

He also called for strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols amidst the Christmas celebrations, noting, “Only the living celebrates.”

Continuing, Omotoso said, “Christmas is a demonstration of love by God; it also symbolises humility and endurance. Therefore, let’s adapt these to every aspect of our lives.”

Like this: Like Loading...