Binji LG executes N30m projects, supports vigilance groups against banditry

By Habibu Harisu

Sokoto, Dec. 25, 2020 Alhaji Wadata Maikulki, the Sole Administrator of Binji Local Government Area of Sokoto state, says the council spent about N30 million on renovation of mosques, Islamic schools, primary schools and health centers across the area.

Maikulki told journalists on Friday that the projects, which were all completed in December this year had impacted positively on the lives of the people across all the 10 political wards in the council area.

He said the council supported vigilance groups, who were assisting other security operatives, in securing the area against bandits and kidnappers.

The Sole Administrator said the measures were taken to safeguard the people, noting that the council had also refurbished one of the operational vehicles of the police in the area.

“We form a team of security agencies which has been going round our villages and towns to ensure bandits and other criminal elements are not given breathing space.

This measure is paying, because all their informants in the area have been fished out and arraigned by the police,” he said

Maikulki said he personally participated in most of the patrols to encourage them, noting that the council was providing regular incentives, particularly to the vigilantes.

He commended the Nigerian Army personnel and other security operatives in the area for responding swiftly to distress calls emphasizing the importance of knowledge in addressing banditry.

According to him, “some people joined banditry because they are ignorant of its religious implication. Some of them are lacking the basic Islamic knowledge, thus don’t know the religious implication of killing an innocent life.

” It is because of this that we renovated many Islamiyya and western schools in our villages and embarked on a serious sensitization campaign about the importance of education to our lives,” he said.

