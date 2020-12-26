Christmas: Catholic Bishop urges Nigerians to appreciate God’s intervention during COVID-19/EndSARS

By Hilary Akalugwu

Nsukka (Enugu State) Dec 25, 2020 Bishop Godfrey Onah of Nsukka Catholic Diocese has urged Nigerians to use the Christmas celebrations to appreciate God’s mercy and love especially in the period of Coronavirus pandemic and EndSARS.

Onah, who made the call in a Christmas homily at Nsukka on Friday, said that God had been so faithful to the citizenry and the country in the global economic challenges.

“What Nigeria witnessed in this 2020, if not the mercy and love of God are enough to destroy this country completely.

“From COVID-19 pandemic to #EndSARS protest, from EndSARS to economic recession and now we are in recession and COVID-19 pandemic phase 2.

“Many countries of the world, in spite of their technological advancement, recorded very high number of deaths from COVID-19 but in Nigeria, God’s mercy is upon us,” he said.

Onah also urged Nigerians to emulate the humility, honesty and peaceful nature of Jesus Christ whose birthday the entire world celebrated today (December 25) in order to rid the country of bribery and corruption.

“Celebrating Christmas is not eating and drinking but emulating Jesus Christ virtues of humility, honesty and peaceful nature that made him to be Prince of Peace,” he said.

The bishop said that what would solve Nigeria’s socio-political and economic problems was for everybody in the country to embark on protest against sin.

Onah, who code-named the abstinence as “#EndSin” said it had the potency to heal every malaise in the nation, beginning from individual cleansing.

” With #EndSin, the country will bring back God’s full presence that will heal and restore the country back to its former glory .

“With #EndSin, there will be no unemployment, corruption, armed robbery, banditry, terrorism and violence, all these problems are because we have no respect for God,” he said.

The cleric however, advised the public to ensure compliance to all Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)l protocols, such as social/physical distancing, regular washing of hands and wearing of face masks.

“The only way to control and defeat COVD-19 phase 2 in the country is for everybody to comply with all NCDC protocols and guidelines,” he said

