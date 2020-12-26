Christmas Day: 10 die in road crash in Kwara

By Olubukola Aiyedogbon

Ilorin, Dec. 25, 2020 The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kwara, on Friday, confirmed that at least 10 persons lost their lives in an accident along Idofian-Ilorin road.

The Kwara Sector Commander, Jonathan Owoade, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin that the fatal crash was as a result of speed limit violation and wrong overtaking.

Owoade said that the crash, which occurred near the Unilorin Sugar Research Institute, involved two vehicles and 27 people.

He advised motorists to be patient while on the road, adding that they should reduce speed in order to stay alive.

“It is another sad incident occurring on the Idofian-Ilorin road axis.

“The fatal accident involved two vehicles – a commercial Nissan Vanette bus and a private Honda Accord car.

“Twenty-seven people were involved, sadly 10 died, nine of them burnt beyond recognition, while 16 persons sustained various degrees of injuries.

One other person was rescued unhurt,’’ the Sector Commander said.

He explained that the response team of FRSC had taken the injured persons to the Kwara State General Hospital and the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

Some others were also taken to Ile Anu Medical Centre at Idofian.

Owoade said that the corpses have been deposited at UITH.

He urged those travelling on the route to be careful and ensure that their vehicles are in good condition.

Like this: Like Loading...