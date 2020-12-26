Christmas: Ekiti Assembly Speaker felicitates Christian faithful

By Idowu Gabriel

Ado-Ekiti, Dec. 25, 2020 The Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Mr Funminiyi Afuye (APC-Ikere I), has congratulated Christian faithful across the country on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebrations.

Afuye’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Tai Oguntayo, on Friday in Ado-Ekiti.

He particularly tasked Christian faithful in the state to always live in peace, love and harmony with their neighbours, irrespective of their religious affiliations.

The speaker urged them to emulate the virtues of love and peace, as exemplified by Jesus Christ, whose birth was being celebrated across the world.

He also called residents of the state to celebrate in moderation and be conscious of the rampaging second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Afuye enjoined the well-to-do in the state to assist the less-privileged, especially at this season.

He called for the continued cooperation and support of the people of the state to the Dr Kayode Fayemi-led administration in its quest to take the state to greater heights.

The speaker also promised the support and commitment of the lawmakers towards the overall development of the state.

