Christmas: Traditional rulers task Ekiti people on adherence to COVID-19 protocols

By Yinusa Ishola

Ado-Ekiti, Dec 25, 2020 Traditional rulers in Ekiti State have urged residents, especially Christians, to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols as they celebrate Christmas in order to remain safe and healthy.

The Chairman of the state Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Adebanji Alabi, stated this in a Christmas message issued by his Media Aide, Chief Ajibade Olubunmi, in Ilawe-Ekiti on Friday.

Oba Alabi, who is the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, felicitated Christians on the occasion of Christmas celebrations and prayed for the success of the Gov. Kayode Fayemi-led administration.

He urged the people of the state to celebrate Christmas in a peaceful and moderate manner, while ensuring strict compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines.

“I wish the people of Ekiti peaceful Christmas celebrations, while looking forward to a prosperous New Year.

“It is my prayer that there will continue to be peace and tranquility in all parts of the state and the country.

“Let us celebrate Christmas peacefully and in accordance with the COVID-19 protocols, with the belief that God will provide conducive environment to have more blissful celebrations in the nearest future, without any hindrance,” he said.

Similarly, Oba Adeniyi Ajakaiye, the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, has called for unity, tolerance, togetherness and harmonious relationships among Nigerians.

According to him, it is under such situation that the citizens can collectively overcome the enormous challenges confronting the country.

He urged Christians to strive to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ by reflecting on the lessons of Christmas in their day-to-day dealings with fellow humans.

The traditional ruler also urged his subjects and the people of the state at large to cooperate with authorities by ensuring strict compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines so as to remain safe and healthy.

