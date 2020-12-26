COVID-19: Buhari salutes sacrifices of 20 dead doctors, mourns Ajakpo, Nkanga

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, Dec. 26, 2020 President Muhammadu Buhari has saluted the sacrifices of 20 doctors reportedly killed by COVID-19 in the country, saying the welfare of frontline medical workers is a priority of his government.

The president had sent his condolences to the Nigerian Medical Association over the death of the doctors due to the pandemic.

Reacting to the sacrifices made by the frontline medical workers in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, the president said:

“The death of our front line health workers in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic is particularly sad because these professionals risk their own lives in order to save others.

”Our health workers are making maximum sacrifices for the country in line with their humanitarian calling, and this administration will leave no stone unturned in order to ensure their needs are met.”

He further noted that “our health workers are operating under severe limitations, but they are undeterred in discharging their duties in saving lives.

“Let me say without any fear of contradiction that no reward is too much for the sacrifices of our health workers in the country, and this administration will give their welfare the priority it deserves.”

Meanwhile, the president has also expressed his sadness over the demise of the Galadiman Lokoja, Chief Godwin Ajakpo, and retired Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, a retired military governor and Chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum.

The president made his feelings known in the statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu

