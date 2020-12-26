Creative Industry Group mourns popular filmmaker, Ejiro

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

Lagos, Dec. 25, 2020 (NAN) The Creative Industry Group (CIG) has described the death of Mr Chico Ejiro, Nigeria’s Movie Director, Scriptwriter and Producer as a shock, unbelievable and unpleasant news on a Christmas day.

Mr Felix Duke, President of the CIG, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, said he received the sad news few hours ago.

Duke described the news as a big blow.

He said that late Ejiro was recently busy in a location where he was busy shooting a film with his crew, saying this was the reason why the news of his death came as a shock.

“Today being Christmas is supposed to be a merry day but it’s rather unfortunate that the sudden death of Chico Ejiro has turned this day the other way round.

“Honestly, it’s still a shock and unbelievable news that Chico, a brother, friend and very active member of the CIG is no more. Death has snatched a vibrant soul, what a world.

We were quite close, even with his elder brother Zeb to the extent that I travelled with them to Sapele to perform as a musician at his wedding,” he said.

The CIG president said that late Ejiro was a hard-working fellow who committed his best to come up with interesting movies and would forever be missed by the group.

According to him, the sad news left me devastated and unable to celebrate the Christmas as planned.

Duke said the CIG was in a sober mood as they mourned late Ejiro, who was in his 50s and survived by wife and children.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chico Ejiro, Nollywood Filmmaker has produced many movies including, ‘Night Bus to Lagos’, Director/Producer ‘Computer Girls’, ‘Polygamy 2’, ‘The Final Clash’ and ‘Ashanti’M among others.

