Jebba explosion: Ilorin Emirate youths seek succour for victims

By Usman Aliyu

Ilorin, Dec. 25, 2020 The Ilorin Emirate Youth Development Association (IEYDA) has called on the Kwara government to provide succour to the victims of Wednesday’s tanker explosion in Jebba, Moro Local Government Area of the state.

The association made the call in a statement jointly signed by its National President, Alhaji Babatunde Salaudeen and the Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Uthman Jagunma.

In the statement, a copy of which was made available to newsmen on Friday in Ilorin, the association said that the call had become necessary due to the economic hardship inflicted on the victims by the disaster.

“The state government needs to rally round the affected traders, as most of them now rely on loans from microfinance banks and other financial institutions to run their businesses”, it said.

The association also expressed sadness over the Ipata market inferno, describing it as unfortunate.

It sympathised with the traders at the market, the families of those who lost their lives to the incident as well as owners of shops razed by the inferno.

“We pray to Allah to put a stop to cases of inferno in the state and the country at large,” it added.

IEYDA also called on the Federal Government, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and well-meaning individuals to come to the aid of the victims and their families.

It, however, commended the prompt response of the state fire service to the inferno and other similar disasters in the state.

Naija247news reports that six persons were confirmed dead in the explosion, while property worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Like this: Like Loading...