Kaduna State to spend N4.6bn on upgrading, equipping of general hospitals

By Philip Yatai

Kaduna, Dec. 26, 2020 The Kaduna State Government plans to spend N4.6 billion on upgrading and equipping of General Hospitals across the state in 2021.

This is contained in the breakdown of the N9.1 billion allocated to the Ministry of Health for capital projects in 2021, obtained by newsmen in Kaduna on Saturday.

The approved budget document showed that N2.0 billion was allocated for the construction and equipping of 300-bed Specialist Hospital, and N20.7 million for the procurement of re-agents and consumables for General Hospitals.

Also, N752 million was allocated for COVID – 19 intervention: construction of isolation centres and procurement of ambulances.

A total of N22.5 million was earmarked for the construction and repairs of Standard Accident and Emergency Unit at some General Hospitals, and N800 million for the construction of Trauma Centre at Doka.

The document equally showed that N23.5 million was earmarked for the procurement and installation of electric medical incinerators, one in each Senatorial Zone and N24.9 million for the procurement of dialysis consumables.

It also showed that N65.8 million was allocated for the completion and upgrading of rural hospital, Fadan Kagoma, and N482 million for the construction of new College of Nursing and Midwifery at Pambegua.

It further indicated that N25 million was earmarked for neglected Tropical Disease Control Programme, N188 million for Kaduna State Emergency Nutrition Action Plan and N25.2 million for Tuberculosis and Leprosy Drug Resistant.

A total of N28.2 million was allocated for the scale up of Tuberculosis drugs susceptible services in public and private health facilities, while N104.8 million was allocated for malaria programme.

The State Government also allocated N8.9 billion to the State Primary Health Care Development Board, for capital projects, of which N594.6 million was for the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment against COVID-19.

It equally showed that N6.2 billion was allocated for the construction, renovation, upgrade and equipping of Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC), Health Clinics, reconstruction of the Board’s Headquarters, consultancy services and procurement of hospital equipment.

It further indicated that N23.9 million was allocated for the maintenance of medical equipment in 255 PHCs, and N817.8 million was earmarked as counterpart funding.

The provision, repair, and maintenance of solar systems for PHCs got N1.0 billion, while N188 million was allocated for the procurement of basic tools and consumables for Community Health Influencers, Promoters Service Agents, and mobile outreaches.

Like this: Like Loading...