Morocco, Israel to re-establish regular flights

Rabat, Dec. 25, 2020 Moroccan Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts, Air Transport and Social Economy, Nadia Fettah Alaoui, has announced the commencement of regular flights between Morocco and Israel within the next two to three months.

In a statement reported by the official MAP press agency, Ms. Fettah Aloui said that “the signing of agreements on Tuesday between Morocco and Israel, was part of the arrangement to re-establish regular air links.

“We now welcome all Israeli tourists who want to come to Morocco,” she said, adding that the Judeo-Moroccan community visiting Morocco is between 40,000 and 50,000 visitors per year.

A memorandum of understanding was signed on Tuesday during the visit of a high-level American-Israeli delegation in the field of Civil Aviation by Mr. Zakaria Belghazi, Director General of Civil Aviation and Mr. Joel Feldschuh, director of the Israeli Civil Aviation Agency.

