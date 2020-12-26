NASFAT Chief Missioner eulogises late Islamic scholar, Lemu’s virtues

By Clara Egbogota

Asaba, Dec. 25, 2020 The Chief Missioner of Nasru-Lahi-l-Fatih (NASFAT), Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike, has described the death of one of the erudite Islamic scholars, Sheikh Ahmed Lemu, as a colossal loss to the entire world.

Lemu died on Dec. 24 at the age of 91 years.

The chief missioner described Lemu as “a former grand qaadi, and world renowned propagator of Islam; a knowledge promoter and mentor to numerous contemporary scholars and upcoming scholars”.

Onike, in his tribute said: “In as much as we are saddened with the abrupt termination of opportunities of drinking from fountain of knowledge and experience that Sheikh was endowed with, we are all consoled by the fact that the man did his best.

“We are also consoled by the hope of his getting reward for recurring charity as encapsulated in the prophetic tradition.

“When the son of Adam dies, his deeds come to an end except for three things : Continuous charity ; a knowledge which gives benefit, or a righteous child who prays for him (the deceased). (Abu Huraira (R.A).”

According to him, it will be difficult to forget the humility that permeates Sheikh’s action and words.

“Sheikh Lemu, by all standard, would take pains to explain whenever he is introducing himself, how the word ‘Sheikh’ is not a title, but part of his name.

“He was named Sheu as it is called in local parlance, but when sheikh got exposed to standard Arabic education as youth, he changed the name to Sheikh.

“Our ways crossed each other over one and half decades ago.

“But, the impact in the lives of some of us and the attendant benefits accrued to NASFAT, via its collaboration with Sheikh’s Islamic Education Trust and Da’wah Institute of Nigeria within the short period can not be quantified,” he said.

Onike prayed that God would grant Sheikh Lemu eternal rest and give the entire families and associates he left the fortitude to bear the loss.

He admonished Muslim Faithful to remember death as an enough admonition.

