PGF charges Nigerians to embrace unity, resolve security challenges

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Abuja, Dec. 25, 2020 The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) has charged Nigerians to unite and work together, irrespective of their differences, to resolve the country’s security challenges.

The forum gave the charge on Friday, in Abuja, in its Christmas message to Nigerians, signed by Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, its treasurer.

He wished Nigerians a Merry Christmas, a peaceful celebration and blessings of the season, while expressing confidence that the nation would overcome its security challenges under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He congratulated Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, Chairman of the forum, on the occasion of his 59th birthday, which comes up on Dec.26.

“Forum members joins him, his family and people of Kebbi to celebrate the blessed life of a unifying leader and an outstandingly progressive politician.

“The forum, our party and indeed all APC members across the country, acknowledge and commend the leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria of this illustrious personality,” Bello said.

Naija247news reports that the PGF is an umbrella body of all serving governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

