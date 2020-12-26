Tunisian doctors, pharmacists and dentists go on strike

Tunis, Dec. 25, 2020 Doctors, pharmacists and dentists in the Tunisian public health sector began a strike on Friday following a call by their union affiliated to the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT).

The general secretary of the General Syndicate of Doctors, Pharmacists and Dentists of Public Health, Mohamed Souissi, said in an interview with the official Tunisian news agency, that general practitioners were pressing their demand for better wages.

He accused the supervisory authority of being “solely responsible for the deterioration of the situation in the sector”, noting that Friday was the first day of protests which could lead to an indefinite general strike.

All consultations in hospitals and basic health groups were suspended on Friday except for urgent cases and urgent medical and surgical interventions, a union official said.

