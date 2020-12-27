Akwa Ibom Commissioner’s wife urges women to be role models

By Sunday Bassey

Eket (Akwa Ibom) Dec. 27, 2020 (NAN) Mrs Bright Archibong, Wife of Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, has urged Nigerian women to be role models for the future generations.

Archibong gave the advice while celebrating the yuletide season with women in Eket Local Government Area on Sunday.

She said that women were the purveyors of peace, moral upbringing and prosperity of the future generations of the Nigerian family.

“Women holds a vital role in the future of Nigeria through family building and moral tutorials of their children.

“It is, therefore, pertinent that women should be the purveyors of peace, role models, moral upbringing and development of the country,” Archibong said.

She advised that women should continue to live exemplary life worthy of emulation by their children and family.

She called on women to remain committed to constituted authorities and thanked them for their continuous loyalty and support for the administration of Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom.

Archibong encouraged women to maintain COVID-19 pandemic protocols through social distancing, constant washing of hands and using of face masks.

She noted that the deadly pandemic ravaging the world was still very much around.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that customised wrappers, bags of rice, garri, noodles and other food items were distributed to women to celebrate the yuletide season.

Also speaking, the wife of the Chairman of Eket Local Government Area, Mrs Maryann Tommey, thanked the women for coming out en masse to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Tommey urged women to use the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ to pray for the unity and development of the country.

She promised to always carry the women along in all her activities in Eket Local Government Area.

Tommey thanked God for keeping Eket Women alive till December and reminded them to remain united at all times.

She also thanked the male leadership structure in Eket for always giving their full support to the women.

Earlier, Wife of the member representing Eket State Constituency, Mrs Ime Lawrence, appreciated the women and encouraged them to continue to co-exist peacefully with each other so that the local government could continue to progress speedily.

Mrs Emem Francis, one of the beneficiaries, expressed her profound gratitude to God and thanked the Leadership of Eket women for their benevolence toward them this yuletide season.

NAN reports that the women were happy, smiling and singing songs of joy as they expressed gratitude for reaping the dividends of good leadership in the area.

