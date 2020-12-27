Buhari congratulates Chidozie Mbanefo, advertising guru, on chieftaincy title

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, Dec. 27, 2020 President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Chidozie Mbanefo, Chairman, New Crystal Communications/DLK Group, on the conferment of the traditional chieftaincy title of Omekaenyi Nnewi by the Igwe of Nnewi, Dr Kenneth Orizu.

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday.

Buhari observed that, as an advertising guru, Mbanefo’s creative energy, ideas, innovations and accomplishments in the field speaks volumes of his mastery and experience.

The president recognised the support of the advertising platform in advancing his presidential campaign in 2015.

He, therefore, expressed delight that ”Mbanefo’s love for community development and giving back to the society, as a corporate citizen, is being appreciated by the Nnewi community.”

He further noted that, as a private sector player, Mbanefo had also brought his diligence and dedication to duty to bear on the current efforts to reclaim Ogoniland spearheaded by the Federal Ministry of Environment.

While wishing the Omekaenyi Nnewi a memorable celebration, Buhari expressed the hope that the honour would inspire him to continue his good works for humanity.

