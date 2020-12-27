Sen. Abiru mourns late Bariga LCDA APC boss, Oyasodun

By Yemi Adeleye

Lagos, Dec. 26, 2020 Sen. Adetokunbo Abiru (APC-Lagos East) has mourned the death of Revd Timothy Oyasodun, the Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State.

Abiru, in a statement in Lagos, described the sudden death of Oyasodun, popularly known as ‘Iyo’ as sad and heart-breaking.

He described the party chieftain as a committed progressive.

News outlets reports that Oyasodun died in the early hours of Saturday in Lagos.

“This sad news is a rude shock, not just to me, but also to all progressives in Lagos East.

“This is so, considering the role the late reverend played in the just-concluded senatorial by-election and series of discussion we held on how to move Lagos East APC forward.

“Revd Oyasodun’s death is a great loss to the entire progressive family in Lagos State, especially in Bariga LCDA and Somolu Local Government Area (LGA).

“But we all submit to the decision of God, our Creator, to call him home at the early hour of Dec. 26, 2020,’’ Abiru said.

The senator, on behalf of Lagos East APC, condole with the entire family of late Oyasodun and the Executive Chairman of Bariga LCDA, Kolade Alabi,

He also commiserated with the Chairman of Lagos APC, Mr Babatunde Balogun, all members of the State Executive Committee (SEC) and State Working Committee (SWC) of APC.

“While alive, Revd Oyasodun devoted his life to serving God, humanity and Lagos APC at large.

“Before he emerged Chairman of Bariga APC, Oyasodun had served as Secretary-General of SDP in Somolu and Kosofe LGAs.

“Revd Oyasodun had also served as Secretary-General of UNCP in Somolu LGA; Secretary-General of Apex Leaders, Somolu/Bariga Alliance for Democracy and Secretary-General of Apex Leaders, Somolu/Bariga APC.’’

Abiru prayed Almighty God to repose his soul, and grant his immediate and political family, the fortitude to bear the loss.

Like this: Like Loading...