Shehu Shagari College of Education graduates 11,348 in 6 years

By Muhammad Bello

Sokoto, Dec. 27, 2020 Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE), Sokoto, turned out 11,348 graduates from the college between 2014 and 2019.

Dr Muhammad Hakimi, the college Provost, stated this at a press conference on Saturday, ahead of the 22nd convocation ceremony and 50 years anniversary of the college on Monday, 28 December.

Hakimi said that the convocation ceremony is arranged for students from the year 2014 to 2019 who graduated from the college.

“This includes 1,620 graduating students in the year 2014, 1,773 students in 2015, 1,834 students in 2016, 2,004 in 2017, 2,050 in 2018 and 2,067 in 2019, making it a total of 11,348 graduating students for the six years.

“In general, the college, since its establishment in 1970, was able to graduate no fewer than 39,814 students, many of whom have made remarkable success in the academics, political and other endeavors of life,” he said.

The Provost also said that the school management has taken all necessary safety measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic during the ceremony.

He appreciated the continued support and dedication of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal towards the development of the institution.

Hakimi further thanked the state Ministry for Higher Education, the school management and students for their commitment in ensuring the success of the college.

Naija247news reports that the former governor of Niger state, Dr. Babangida Aliyu, is expected to deliver a Convocation lecture on Sunday. (

